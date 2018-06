The accused was nabbed at the Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

Undeclared foreign currency worth Rs 8.44 lakh was seized from a passenger at the airport in Tiruchirappalli, Revenue Intelligence officials said today.

Nazir Khan from Chennai, who was carrying Saudi Riyals was caught just before he was about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur around midnight, they added.