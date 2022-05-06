Over 150 People Fall Sick After Eating At A Function In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Critical

The incident took place on Thursday night at Pindrai village (File)

Over 150 people fell ill after having dinner at an engagement function in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Pindrai village in Multai police station area, about 90 km from the district headquarters, district collector Amanveer Singh Bains said.

More than 150 people, including the woman who got engaged, fell ill. Two of the affected persons are in critical condition and have been admitted to the district hospital, it was stated.

Most people who took ill after having dinner have been discharged from different hospitals, the collector said.

According to Dr Amit Nagvanshi of Multai hospital, nearly 160 people flooded different hospitals, complaining of vomiting and dysentery around 11 pm after having dinner at the engagement function.

The food department has collected samples of the dishes served at the function for testing, and officials suspect that a dessert served during the meal might have caused food poisoning, it was stated.