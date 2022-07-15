150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At Telangana Institute's Hostel

Eight students have already been shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad. (Representational)

Nearly 150 students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT-Basar in Nirmal district, took ill after they had lunch on Friday.

Eight students have already been shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad and another 15 are on their way to the hospital while rest were having minor issues, Telangana Minister Indrakaran Reddy said.

"It seems they (students) were served egg curry and rice for lunch. Around 150 students complained of uneasiness after consuming the meal. All students are stable now. A total of 600 students had lunch on the campus. A three-member doctors team reached Basar and are treating them. Other medicals teams have also been dispatched to the institute," the minister told PTI.

Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao in a statement said he instructed the officials concerned to dispatch special medical teams to Basar for better treatment to the ailing students.

Nirmal Collector Musharraf Faruqi is monitoring the situation.