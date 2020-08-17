Five Teens Drown In Separate Incidents In Rajasthan

Five teens, including three siblings, drowned in separate incidents in Rajasthan. (Representational)

Five teens, including three siblings, drowned in separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Three members of a family -- two brothers and one sister -- drowned in a pond in Barmer on Monday.

The incident occurred in Prahladpura village in Sheo police station area where the two brothers were taking a bath in the pond and slipped into deep water. Their sister also jumped into the pond to rescue them but all of them drowned, SHO Vikram Sandu said.

The dead were identified as Ranaram (15), Jasaram (13) and Guddi (18). The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem, he added.

In Ajmer, two friends who were returning home from a temple drowned in a pond in which their motorcycle slipped on Sunday night in Madanganj area.

The victims identified as Somu (26) and Pradeep Singh (25) were returning home to Madanganj from the temple visit when they fell into the pond along with the bike late on Sunday night.

A rescue operation was started and they were pulled out after some time. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

After the post-mortem on Monday, the bodies were handed over to their family members.