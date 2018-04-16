Five Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident In Bihar's Araria District The victims, all members of a family, were standing next to their car on the highway, when the bus arrived from behind and crushed four of them to death.

Police said the bus driver managed to escape with his vehicle. (Representational) Araria: Five people were killed today and six others injured when they were run over by a speeding bus on National Highway-57 in Bihar's Araria district, the police said.



The victims, all members of a family, were standing next to their car on the highway, when the bus arrived from behind and crushed four of them to death, Narpatganj police station SHO Sunil Kumar said, adding that the fifth person died on way to the hospital.



Of the six others who received injuries, five of them were released after first aid at a primary health centre while another person, who received serious injuries, has been referred to a hospital in Purnea, Mr Kumar said.



"The victims had to deboard the car near Chakardaha village on NH-57 for a tyre replacement," he said.



The bus driver managed to escape with his vehicle, he added.



