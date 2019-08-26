Fire At Greater Noida Warehouse, 18 Fire Engines At Spot

No injuries have been reported. (File)

A major fire broke out in a warehouse at Geater Noida's Kasna area this morning.

Around 18 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is being carried out in this regard.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.