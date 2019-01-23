Fire At Chhattisgarh Hospital, 3 Employees Faint Due To Suffocation

A fire broke out at the Bilaspur-based Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday

Three employees of the Bilaspur-based Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences or CIMS fainted due to smoke inhalation after a portion of the hospital caught fire on Tuesday, officials said.

Following the blaze, 40 children undergoing treatment in the paediatric ward of the hospital were shifted elsewhere.

According to officials, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

"The fire started at the power control unit located under the paediatric ward in the hospital. All the children were moved to safety, but three employees who were involved in the fire-fighting operation, fainted due to suffocation. They were admitted to the same hospital for treatment," officials said.

The employees were identified as Iqbal, Rudra and Upendra, they said.

The fire department was informed immediately and the blaze was put out within 40 minutes.

While some of the children were admitted to the district hospital, around 10 of them were shifted to a private hospital, the officials said.

Superintendent of CIMS, Dr Bhanupratap, said a newborn baby died on Tuesday during treatment, but the incident of fire has nothing to do with it. "The baby had been shifted to CIMS from a private hospital in a critical condition on Monday and died during treatment," he said.

