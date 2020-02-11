50-Year-Old Father Of Rape Survivor Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The man's daughter was raped six months ago and a man identified as Achaman Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, senior police officer said.

Three policemen have been suspended for laxity, senior police officer said. (File)

Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh:

The father of a rape survivor was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, the police said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tilak Nagar, they said.

His daughter was raped six months ago and a man identified as Achaman Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, senior police officer Sachin Patel said.

The police was looking for the accused and the family suspects that he was behind the killing, Mr Patel said.

Three policemen have been suspended for laxity, the SSP said.

