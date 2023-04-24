Man Shot Dead At Home After Road Rage Incident In UP's Meerut: Police

A 23-year-old man was shot dead at his home in a village in Meerut. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was shot dead at his home in a village in Meerut by a group of men following a clash after an accident, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, while returning home with his father, Amir's tractor-trolley collided with Afaq and Humayun's motorcycle, they said.

A dispute broke out between the two sides and the villagers intervened and pacified them, police said.

After some time Afaq and Humayun along with some other people went to Aamir's house and shot him, they said.

The villagers rushed to the victim's house on hearing the bullet shots, and rushed Aamir to hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

Meanwhile, the attackers fled from the spot, they said.

Aamir's younger brother Mohsin also suffered shrapnel injury in the incident.

On information, Partapur police and policemen from nearby police stations reached the spot and pacified the matter. At present, the situation is normal in the village, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

