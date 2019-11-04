Speeding Truck Crushes UP Couple On Motorcycle To Death: Police

A case was registered against the driver who is yet to be identified, police said (Representational)

A couple riding a motorcycle died in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Sunday when a truck ran over them, police said.

Devendra Yadav, 24, and his finacee Seema, 21, were coming to the city from when a speeding oil tanker hit their bike in the afternoon, Jitendra Singh, SHO Kotwali Fatehpur said.

"Both fell on the road and the tanker ran over them... the driver fled from the spot," Mr Singh said.

The couple died on the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a case was registered against the driver of the tanker who is yet to be identified.

