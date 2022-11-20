Ex-Navy Officer Killed By Son, Body Parts Found In Bengal Pond: Police

The victim was identified as a retired Indian Navy non-commissioned officer. (Representational)

The dismembered body of a former Navy officer was recovered from a pond in Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas, near Kolkata.

The victim was identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty, 55, a former Indian Navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000, according to the police.

"The dismembered body of a man was found wrapped in plastic in a pond in Baruipur. A missing complaint was registered on November 15 by his family members," said Pushpa, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur.

"The investigation revealed that the victim was an alcoholic and used to assault his son. On November 14, he had a fight with his family and his son attacked him in retaliation. Eventually, the victim died," she said.

Police said that after the murder, the son disposed of the body parts. "His mother helped him too. Other parts of the body was found near his house," she added.

The investigation is underway.

