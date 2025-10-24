Advertisement
Man Stabbed To Death Over Music At Kali Puja Pandal In Bengal: Cops

The incident took place when Santan Naskar (30) turned off the sound system in the pandal after an elderly neighbour, suffering from a heart ailment, requested him, they said.

Read Time: 2 mins
The incident occurred after a heated argument broke out over playing music at Puja pandal, police said.

A young man was killed after being allegedly stabbed by his neighbour following an altercation over playing music at a Kali Puja pandal in Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

As Naskar returned home, another neighbour and his wife followed him to his residence and demanded an explanation as to why the music was turned off in the pandal.

A heated argument broke out and Naskar's mother was allegedly assaulted by the couple, a police officer said, quoting the complaint lodged by the victim's family.

When Naskar tried to shield his mother, the neighbour allegedly stabbed him multiple times, following which the duo escaped, he said.

Naskar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Man Stabbed To Death, West Bengal Crime News, Kali Puja Pandal
NDTV News
