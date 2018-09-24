Ex-Employee Of Hotel Killed In Maharashtra, Body Dumped In Premises

Tapas Chanda had left the job at the hotel around three months ago (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra and his body dumped at a hotel where he had worked earlier, the police said on Monday.

An employee of the hotel, located in Kapurbawdi area, opened the premises Sunday morning and found the body of Tapas Chanda, who hailed from West Bengal, lying near gas cylinders, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The employee informed the police about it.

The footage of CCTVs installed in the area purportedly showed someone throwing the body in the hotel around 4 am on Sunday, Mr Narkar said.

Tapas Chanda had left the job at the hotel around three months back and joined another establishment nearby, she said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), Mr Narkar said.

Efforts were on to nab the killers and the police were conducting a probe to ascertain the motive behind the crime, she said.