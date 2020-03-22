Mild Earthquake Hits Parts Of Odisha

A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha on Saturday. (Representational)

A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha on Saturday, officials said. Tremors were felt in Malkangiri district and adjoining areas, no loss of life was reported, they said. The epicentre of the quake was located around 42-km south-southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The quake was recorded around 11.15 am, the official said.

There was no report of any deaths casualty due to the tremor, Malkangiri district Collector Manish Agarwal said.

Cracks developed in some buildings in Malkangiri town after the earthquake, which was also felt in several areas including Khairaput and Mathili blocks, police said.