DMK Worker Repeatedly Kicks Woman In Tamil Nadu; Act Caught On CCTV

A former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councilor was caught on the close circuit camera kicking a woman at a beauty parlour in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district. The accused was arrested by the police.

The incident occurred on May 25th. The local DMK leader, identified as Selvakumar, was seen kicking the woman repeatedly in the purported video, even as other women tried to rescue her. The woman is heard shouting in pain in the video.

#WATCH Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May' 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/B623qaLc0k - ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

The DMK has suspended Selvakumar from primary membership for bringing disrepute to the party.

The police have registered a case against the man.