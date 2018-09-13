DMK Worker Repeatedly Kicks Woman In Tamil Nadu; Act Caught On CCTV

The local DMK leader, identified as Selvakumar, was seen kicking the woman repeatedly in the purported video, even as other women tried to rescue her.

Cities | Written by | Updated: September 13, 2018 15:26 IST
The accused, Selvakumar, was arrested by the police.

Chennai: 

A former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councilor was caught on the close circuit camera kicking a woman at a beauty parlour in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district. The accused was arrested by the police.

The incident occurred on May 25th. The local DMK leader, identified as Selvakumar, was seen kicking the woman repeatedly in the purported video, even as other women tried to rescue her. The woman is heard shouting in pain in the video.

The DMK has suspended Selvakumar from primary membership for bringing disrepute to the party. 

The police have registered a case against the man.

 

