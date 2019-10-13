Differently-Abled Man Arrested For Murdering, Outraging Modesty Of Woman In UP

Probe reveals that the woman was strangled to death and later sexually abused: Cops (Representational)

The police today arrested a physically-challenged man on charges of murdering and outraging the modesty of a 40-year old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The dead body of a woman in a semi-naked condition with strangulation marks around the neck was recovered from a sugarcane field on October 11, Superintendent of Police Poonam told reporters.

During investigation, it came to light that the woman was strangled to death and later sexually abused, she said.

Initially, a case under sections of murder was registered, Poonam said. Later rape and causing disappearance of evidence of offence of the IPC were added to it, she added.

Investigation revealed that the woman was passing by the field after withdrawing money from a bank when the accused, identified as Ganga Ram, attacked her and strangulated her, she said.

"The accused was interrogated by engaging experts dealing with audio and speech impaired persons. He confessed to have assaulted the woman after finding her alone and strangulated her with her saree. He also confessed to have abused the woman after her murder," the senior official said.

"Post-mortem confirmed sexual assault," she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.