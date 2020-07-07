Assam BJP Leader Arrested On Charges Abetting Wife's Suicide: Cops

The BJP leader was arrested on Sunday evening. (Representational)

A BJP leader in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife, police said on Monday.

Nayan Das, the BJP's Dibrugarh general secretary, was arrested on Sunday evening and sent to judicial custody by a court earlier in the day, police official Padma Nath Baruah said.

His wife was found hanging from the ventilator of their house on the morning of July 1, police said.

Following the incident, a case was filed against him under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint lodged by a local women's organisation, they said.

They were married for six years and have a four-year-old daughter, the police said.

The woman is stated to have been raised in Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan's household.



(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)