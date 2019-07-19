Denied Transportation, Odisha Family Carries Dead Body In A Sling

Tribals in Kalahandi district of Odisha carry body of their relative in a sling

Tribals in Kalahandi district of Odisha had to carry the body of their relative, who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital, in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a van.

Nigidi Majhi, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday, died after a brief bout of fever.

The family claimed that they asked the NGO officials for a van, but the medical officers told them that they do not have a van service on Mondays.

The family made a video of the entire episode on mobile phone.

"A private organisation had taken in that patient at 9 am but he died by 1:45 pm. They searched for a vehicle to carry the body back to their village but did not get one. In our hospital we have a hearse van for Junagarh, Kalampur and Thuamul Rampur," medical officer Dr Avinash, at a government hospital, told ANI.

The family was denied the van despite the state government's Mahaprayana scheme that offers free service of transportation of dead bodies from hospitals.



