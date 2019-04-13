Daughter Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Raped By Father In J&K

The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said. (Representational)

A girl allegedly committed suicide after being raped by her father in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said.

The girl, a resident of Aragam Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, he said.

The body will be handed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.