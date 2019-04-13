Daughter Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Raped By Father In J&K

The girl, a resident of Aragam Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: April 13, 2019 23:35 IST
The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A girl allegedly committed suicide after being raped by her father in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said.

The girl, a resident of Aragam Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, he said.

The body will be handed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said.



