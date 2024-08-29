Father Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Daughter In Mumbai, Arrested: Cops

Following the girl's revelation, her mother filed a complaint at the Dindoshi Police Station.

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident, which occurred in June, was reported to the Dindoshi Police Station after the girl recently disclosed the abuse to her mother.

"In June, the accused raped his daughter when no one was home and threatened her not to tell anyone. Recently, the girl narrated the incident to her mother. The mother took her daughter to the nearby Dindoshi Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused husband," Mumbai police said.

"A case was registered against the accused under sections 65 (2), 68 (A) of the BNS and sections 4,10,12 of POCSO," they added.

He was arrested and appeared in court, where he has been remanded in police custody until August 30.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the month, a minor girl and two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in the Dhing area of Assam and Maharashtra's Badalpur respectively.

