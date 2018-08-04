Dalit Man Set On Fire By Two Men In Mathura

Police are searching for the to accused men, who are absconding (Representational)

A Dalit youth was allegedly set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday.

The two accused allegedly assaulted Pardesi first, poured kerosene on him and then and set him on fire in Satoha village on Thursday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan.

People rushed towards him and doused the fire. Pardesi received nine per cent burns and has been hospitalised. He is out of danger, Mr Chauhan said.

Advertisement

Search is on for the two unidentified accused, who are absconding, he added.