Curfew Relaxed For 2 Hours In Rajasthan's Malpura Town After Violence

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday for 2 hours in Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district (Representational)

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday for two hours in violence-hit Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district, where a clash had erupted involving members of a minority community and Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, police said.

No fresh incidence of violence was reported in the areas under curfew, and considering the law and order situation, the clampdown was relaxed from 11 am to 1 pm. However, mobile internet services remain suspended, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Yogesh Dadich said.

He said people were permitted to buy essential commodities like water and milk.

Over 20 people have been arrested so far for disturbing peace, Mr Dadich said, adding the situation now is under control.

Curfew was imposed in the town on Friday after members of the minority community allegedly pelted stones at kanwariyas, injuring 15 among them, on Thursday.

The attack was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched, forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area.