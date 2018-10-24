CRPF Soldier Shoots Himself In Chhattisgarh

Police are probing the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step. (File)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Constable Kuldeep Singh, from CRPF's 2nd battalion, shot himself with his service rifle early in the morning in the battalion's headquarters in Sukma town, located around 500 km from Raipur, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

When Singh's colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed there and found him lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Singh was a native of Satnali village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and his family members have been informed about the incident, he said.

The exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding a case was registered in this connection.