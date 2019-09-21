Crocodile Strays Into Residential Area In UP, Rescued A Day Later

The operation to rescue the crocodile began on Friday.

Cities | | Updated: September 21, 2019 23:39 IST
Forest officials released the crocodile into a river.


Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 

A crocodile was rescue from a residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Naya Ganj district, the police said today. 

The rescue operation took place on September 20.

"As we received the information about a crocodile in a residential area, we immediately sent a team to the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile and gave it to the forest officials. They have released the reptile into the river," Inspector Yavendra Singh told news agency ANI. 



