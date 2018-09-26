Couple Arrested For Holding Woman Captive In Thane

The police is investigating why the victim was brought to Thane and held captive (Representational)

A couple has been arrested for allegedly holding a 30-year-old woman captive at their home in Thane, Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) rescued the victim from the couple's flat in Mumbra town and arrested the duo Tuesday evening, AHTC's senior police inspector Ravindra Doundkar said.

He said the accused man, Anichur Panchu Mulla, 47, hailing from West Bengal, married a woman from Bangladesh, Muskan Anisur Mulla, 26, and brought her to India without valid documents.

The couple later brought the victim, who also hails from West Bengal, in Thane around 15 days back and allegedly kept her in captivity at their home, Mr Doundkar said.

The police are probing why the victim was brought to Thane and held captive.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 365 (kidnapping with an intent to secretly and wrongfully confine person) and relevant provisions of the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act, Mr Doundkar said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the victim's father had filed a missing person's complaint at a police station in West Bengal, he added.

