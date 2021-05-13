Bihar Woman Taking Care Of Covid Family Claims Sexual Harassment, 1 Arrested

The hospital staff, Jyoti Kumar, was arrested after the FIR was filed. (Representational)

A ward boy of a private hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was arrested after a woman alleged that he had sexually harassed her while she was taking care of her Covid-positive husband and mother.

As per a press release, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday at the Patrakar Nagar Police Station after the incident was also brought to light on social media.

The hospital staff, Jyoti Kumar, was arrested after the FIR was filed.

In a similar incident earlier last week, the Indore police on Friday arrested two ward boys of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient.