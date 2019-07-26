Cops Called As Father Tries To Bring Dead Son Back To Life At Hospital

21-year-old Satish Gopal died of a snakebite (Representational Image)

In a bizarre incident, a bereaved family in Odisha's Kalahandi asked a man claiming to be a sorcerer to resurrect the dead.

The family of 21-year-old Satish Gopal, who died of a snakebite, took the self-claimed 'sorcerer' to the morgue at Kalahandi District Headquarters Hospital to try and bring the dead man back to life.

According to the police, "the so-called sorcerer performed witchcraft for around three hours inside the morgue."

The police said Satish Gopal was a resident of Dumerbahal village in Keshinga. He was first taken to the Keshinga Community Health Centre after he was bitten by a venomous snake. He was later referred to the district headquarters hospital in Bhawanipatana where he died while undergoing treatment.

Shocked and in disbelief, Satish's father Prasad Gopal, brought the self-claimed 'sorcerer' to the hospital to bring his dead son back to life. Despite the hospital objecting to it, Prasad Gopal fought with hospital authorities to take the so-called sorcerer to the morgue. Police later reached the hospital and brought the situation under control.



