Man's Body Exhumed After Family Allege Organ Theft By Hospital In Odisha

The hospital authorities had handed over the body to the family members of the deceased without conducting any post-mortem examination and did not inform the local police station in Cuttack about his death, he said.

The family members of the deceased buried his body in a burial ground at Tikarabaju under the Kandhamal district's Baliguda Police Station limits on October 17, the police said.

Baliguda Police Station inspector-in-charge Sushant Sahu said the post-mortem of the body was conducted at a sub-divisional hospital, after being exhumed from the burial ground.

"We are also investigating the allegation of the deceased's son about organ theft. All details will be known only after getting the post-mortem report," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police visited the private hospital in Cuttack for an investigation following the complaint in Kandhamal.

The hospital authority denied the allegation and said their doctors had performed decompressive craniectomy, a neurosurgical procedure.

"Our doctors had also informed the family member about the patient's condition during the treatment," private hospital manager Susanta Behera told media persons in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said he has ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegation.

Strong action will be taken, if anyone is found guilty in the case, he added.

