Cop Killed, 2 Injured After Man Opens Fire At Police In Punjab's Moga

The accused was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said (Representational)

A head constable was killed and two other policemen sustained bullet injuries when a man opened fire at a police team in Punjab's Moga district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night.

A team of policemen went to Gurwinder's house to question him after a complaint was filed by his uncle for allegedly burning wheat straw, the officials said.

When the police team reached his house, he misbehaved with the policemen and hurled abuses at them, police official Barjinder Singh said.

When more police officials were called in to arrest him, the accused opened fire with a 12-bore rifle from the roof of his house, he added.

Head constable Jagmohan Singh was killed while inspector Tarlochan Singh and constable Ridham Singh sustained bullet injuries in the attack, he said.

The team cordoned off the area near his house, following which an exchange of fire took place between Gurwinder and the police personnel.

The police official said Gurwinder fired more than 20 bullets at the police team.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning while he was trying to escape, Mr Singh said.

In the exchange of fire, Gurwinder had also sustained bullet injuries and he was later admitted to Faridkot hospital.

A case of murder was registered against the accused, the police official added.