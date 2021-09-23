Convicted For Murder, Man Attacks Prosecutor In Maharashtra Court: Report

The incident took place in the court of additional sessions judge at Kalyan. (Representational)

An accused attacked the public prosecutor after being convicted in a case of murder in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The court on Wednesday convicted Akash Raju Tawde in a 2016 murder case and informed him that he would be sentenced on September 29, a police official said.

Upon hearing this, Tawde jumped out of the dock and landed a blow on the additional public prosecutor, he said.

He also abused the prosecutor, saying "this was only a trailer, the picture is not over yet, I will finish you," the official said.

Police personnel and lawyers present in the courtroom overpowered Tawde.

A fresh case under IPC section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty) was registered against him, the official added.