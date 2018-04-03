Con Men Steal Rs 28 Lakh From Jeweller's Employees

The incident took place outside a co-operative bank in the Gangapur Road locality around 1.30 pm, said a police official.
When the two employees reached the bank on a two-wheeler for depositing cash, some unidentified men approached and told them that they had dropped currency notes on the ground.
When the employee who was holding the cash bag bent down to look for notes, the con men lifted the bag and fled from the spot.
Police commissioner Ravindrakumar Singhal visited the spot with senior officials after the incident, he said, adding that probe was on.