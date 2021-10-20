Class 7 Student Beaten To Death By Teacher In Rajasthan: Police

A case against him has been registered, the police said (Representational)

A Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused teacher has been apprehended, they added.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra expressed grief over the incident and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school.

SHO of Salasar police station Sandeep Vishnoi said 13-year-old Ganesh was a Class 7 student of a private school and he was severely thrashed by the teacher for not completing homework.

He was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him brought dead, Vishnoi said.

He said accused teacher Manoj (35) has been detained and will be placed under arrest.

A case against him has been registered, he added.

Dotasra said police have started investigation in the case.

"The authorities have been directed to suspend the recognition of the school till the matter is investigated," he tweeted.