Class 5 Student Raped In Haryana School, Case Filed After Video Goes Viral

Five out of the seven accused are said to be close relatives of the victim. (Representational image)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in an empty school building in Haryana by a man and eight minors who also shot the crime and uploaded the video online, the police said. The family realised the crime only three weeks later after the video went viral on WhatsApp, they said.

A case was filed soon afterward and the accused arrested.

Five out of the nine accused are said to be close relatives of the victim.

The incident took place in a village in Rewari district on May 24, according to the complaint filed by the girl's family. The girl, reported to be Class 5 student, was playing outside her house when the accused "kidnapped her".

A police complaint was filed on June 9 after the family learned about the video of the crime, police officials said.

"The accused allegedly took the girl to an empty school building in the village and raped her. The 18-year-old shot the video of the crime while two minors forwarded it to others and made it viral," the police said.

Five of the minors accused of rape are aged between 10 and 12.