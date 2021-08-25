Chhattisgarh Student Stabbed To Death In School By 2 Teenage Boys: Police

The boy was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh city, the police said today.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the school premises in Raigarh's Rambhatha area. The police suspect that a love interest could be the reason behind it, they said, without revealing further details.

The two accused boys, both aged 17, were detained on Tuesday night, a police official said.

The boy who was stabbed, a Class 9 student, was in the school premises during the lunch break when the two accused reached there and got into an argument with him, the official said.

Suddenly, one of the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in his abdomen with a knife, he said.

Before running away from the spot, the two accused also flashed the knife at school staff, the police added.

The boy was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The boy's sister, who also studies in the same school, informed the police that the two accused had in the past also allegedly beaten her brother in the school premises.

After the incident on Tuesday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena immediately constituted four police teams to trace the accused who were in hiding. They were caught on Tuesday night, the official said.

"The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be known, but preliminary investigation suggests it could have been because of a love interest," he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)