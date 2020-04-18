Chhattisgarh Maoist, With Rs 9 Lakh Bounty In 2 States, Killed In Encounter

The maoist had been active in the region for the last 6 years, police said (Representational)

A maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said today. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The dead, identified as Nagesh, had been working in the Kalimela LOS (local organisation squad) for the last six years.

"The maoist belonged to Banadarpadar area of Bheji Police Station limit and was active in Kalimela LOS of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) Zonal Committee from the past 6 years. Earlier, a reward amount of Rs 5 lakh was declared on him in Chhattisgarh and Rs 4 lakh in Odisha," said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) P Sundarraj while speaking to ANI.

After the incident the security personnel recovered a .315 bore firearm, apart from the body. They also found a tiffin bomb, cordex wire, Maoist literature and items of daily use from the site.

The police said that more details are awaited in the case.