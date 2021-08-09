Caught On CCTV: Shopkeeper Near Delhi Thrashed, Rib Broken Over Rs 1,800

Gaurav, the Faridabad shopkeeper, had his ribs broken besides sustaining other injuries.

A shopkeeper was yesterday beaten up badly in Faridabad, near Delhi, by a customer for merely demanding payment for the service he was forced to render. A CCTV camera in the locality captured the incident and the visuals have by now been widely shared on social media.

The footage shows the thuggery that left the shopkeeper, identified as one Gaurav, seriously injured, especially in his ribs.

The accused customer, a man identified as Dinesh Bhadana, allegedly forced Gaurav, a resident of Faridabad's Lakadpur area, to fix his power inverter on Friday, the police said. When, after getting the equipment repaired, the shopkeeper charged Rs 1,850 for his service, Bhadana turned furious and let loose.

Refusing to pay, he thrashed Gaurav badly. The victim's father, Umesh Kumar, told the police that migrants are often subjected to such thuggery.

The Station House Officer at Surajkund, Faridabad, said Bhadana has been arrested over the incident.