Cash, Lord Rama's Idol Stolen From Mathura Temple: Police

An idol of Lord Ram and cash worth thousands of rupees were stolen from a temple in Mathura, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Holikeshwar Mahadev temple in the city, they said.

According to the case filed on the basis of the complaint received from the temple's priest, the burglars also took away some utensils and costumes.

Three teams were formed to work on the case, senior police official Martand Prakash Singh said, adding, two suspects were being questioned.