Case Filed Against Jeweller For Cheating Gold Supplier Of Rs 93.5 lakh

Police have registered a case against a jeweller for allegedly cheating a gold ornaments supplier of Rs 93.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused, who has a shop at Khardi in Shahapur area, purchased 950 gms of gold jewellery from the supplier over the last three years.

Despite several reminders, the accused failed to pay Rs 93.5 lakh to the supplier for the purchases, the official from Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

