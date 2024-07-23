Case Against Maharashtra Woman For Using Fake Passport To Travel To Pakistan

Representational Image

Police have registered a case against a 23-year-old woman in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly travelling to Pakistan by obtaining a fake passport and visa on the basis of forged documents, an official said here on Tuesday.

Apart from the woman, the police also filed a case against an unidentified man for facilitating her fake documents, he said.

The accused woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali alias Sanam Khan, changed her name and obtained an Aadhaar card, PAN card and her daughter's birth certificate from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar and then attached these documents to the passport application, the official of Vartak Nagar police station said.

On the basis of these documents, she obtained a passport and visa for Pakistan and travelled to the neighbouring country, he said.

The case against the accused duo was registered under the Indian Passports Act and others, he added.

The offence took place between May 2023 and 2024, the official said, a probe into the crime was underway.

