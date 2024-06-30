Case Against Maharashtra Man For Raping Woman, Trying To Sell Her Kidney

Police in Maharahtra's Thane district have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and attempted trafficking for the sale of her kidney, an official said on Sunday.

As per the FIR, accused Rahul, with aliases like Vasim, Chandan and Kundankumar, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at his home in the Nalasopara area a few days ago.

Rahul was apparently in touch with two other women for trafficking the 20-year-old for organ sale, the official said.

After being threatened by him to get the “job” done, the two women on Saturday took the 20-year-old to a hospital to hand her over to Rahul. However, the plan did not work out, the official said.

Meanwhile, a fourth woman got a hint of Rahul's activities and tipped the police. Based on her complaint, police booked Rahul for rape and human trafficking under Indian Penal Code, he added.

