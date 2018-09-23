Case Against BJP MLA For Disrupting Muharram Procession In UP: Police

Five cases have been filed against the BJP MLA. (Representational)

Five cases was registered against the sitting BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly, Rajesh Mishra, his son and supporters on Saturday for opposing a Muharram procession, police said.

The cases were registered at Cantonment and Bithari Chainpur police stations against Rajesh Mishra and others for opposing a Muharram procession in village Khajuria, they said.

The village lies at the border of the limits of the two police stations.

"Five cases pertaining to rioting, disturbing peace and obstructing government officials from performing their duty were registered against Rajesh Mishra, BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur, his son, three aides and 25 unidentified persons," Inspector Cantonment police station Devendra Kumar Singh said.

Rajesh Mishra's supporters did not allow the tazia procession to proceed beyond his native village Bhartaul and there was a heated exchange between the MLA and policemen.

"Action will be taken against those disrupting law and order, even if the person happens to be an MLA. Cases have been registered and arrests will also be made," Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said.

Rajesh Mishra, however, claimed that the cases filed against him are absolutely baseless.