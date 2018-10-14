One Boy Killed, His 7 Friends Injured As Car Hits Them In Nashik

The car driver fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his seven friends were injured today when a speeding car hit them while they were walking towards a temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said.

The mishap took place around 4am near the Sainath Nagar locality, an official at the Mumbai Naka police station said.

The boys, all residents of Nashik and in the age group of 9 to 15 years, were heading towards the Kalika Mata temple in the city as part of the ongoing Navratri festivities when the speeding car hit them on the Mumbai-Agra road, he said.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Pawar, the official said, adding that the seven injured boys were admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital.

A search was on for the car driver who fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident, he said.