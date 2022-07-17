Bus Runs Over Man After He Falls Off His Bike That Hit Pothole In Maharashtra: Report

A police probe is underway, the civil official said. (Representational)

A man died after a bus ran over him after he fell from his motorcycle that hit a pothole on GB Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official told Press Trust of India.

Sufian Sheikh was on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told Press Trust of India..

"The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall. An MSRTC bus coming from behind crushed him. A police probe is underway," he said.

