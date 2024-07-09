Nagpur Man, 60, On Cycle Run Over By Bus. CCTV Captures Chilling Video

The video shows Ratnakar Dixit riding his bicycle on the side of a busy road.

A chilling video shows a 60-year-old man crushed to death by a speeding bus in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday. A CCTV camera captured the moment the man, who was riding a bicycle, was hit by the bus and run over.

The video comes a few days after a Shiv Sena leader's son ran over and killed a fisherwoman in Mumbai's Worli with his father's BMW.

The accident occurred in Nagpur's Raghuji Nagar area of ​​Nagpur at 8.38 am.

The video shows Ratnakar Dixit riding his bicycle on the side of a busy road when the bus closes in behind him and hits him from the back. His cycle is spun and it comes under the rear wheels of the bus pulling him under it too.

After the accident, the bus driver kept driving leaving the injured man behind. He died later at a hospital.

The police have identified the bus and a search for the bus driver is on

(With inputs from Sanjay Tiwari)