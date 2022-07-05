Man Run Over By Bus After Motorbike Hits Pothole In Maharashtra: Report

Sufian Sheikh was on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

A police probe is underway, the civic official said. (Representational)

Thane:

A man was run over by a bus on Tuesday when he fell down after his motorcycle hit a pothole on GB Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.

Sufian Sheikh was on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

"The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall. An MSRTC bus coming from behind crushed him. A police probe is underway," he said. 

