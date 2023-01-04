Chennai Techie, 22, Run Over By Truck While Trying To Avoid Pothole

The victim's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

A 22-year-old woman was run over by a truck after she fell down from her vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole in Chennai on Tuesday.

The victim, Shobhana, was working as an engineer with Zoho, a private tech company. Shobhana was reportedly on her way to drop her brother off at an institution for his NEET coaching classes. The brother also suffered injuries from the accident but is alive and being treated.

Neither Shobhana nor his brother was wearing a helmet, the police said. The driver, identified as Mohan, was arrested after he had fled from the scene of the accident.

"None of them were wearing helmets. The truck driver, Mohan arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. Civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road," the Poonamallee Police said in a statement.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, took to social media to offer his condolences and blamed bad roads for Shobhana's death.

"One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho," Mr Vembu wrote on Twitter.

