Bridge Collapses In West Bengal, 3 Days After Majerhat Incident

The bridge collapsed when a truck was crossing the structure.

Three days after a bridge on the outskirts of Kolkata collapsed, killing three, another bridge near Siliguri in Darjeeling district fell today while a truck was passing over it.

The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

The truck driver has been rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday, a portion of the Majerhat bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed killing three people.

Twenty bridges in and around Kolkata have crossed their "expiry date", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a news conference held yesterday. Ms Banerjee assured that these bridges will be inspected and repaired urgently on the basis of expert opinion.

Bridges in Satragachi, Belgachia and Sealdah have been found unsafe, she said, adding that Public Works, Irrigation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Agency will urgently repair them.