Boy Attacked Over Honking; Father Killed As He Tried To Save Him

A dispute over honking turned tragic for a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra after three men attacked him and his father Gautam Ohol, leading to the latter's death.The man was riding a motorcycle with his father in the Sapatne village in the Solapur district on Tuesday, when three men objected to his honking. The dispute led the trio to attack the 21-year-old. When his father tried to stop the three from beating him up, the group started to thrash him as well.Gautam Ohol and his son were taken to a hospital in Solapur, where Mr Ohol succumbed to his injuries today.The police have arrested one of the assailants, identified as Somnath Lad. Further probe is on, the police said.