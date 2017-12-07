Boy Attacked Over Honking; Father Killed As He Tried To Save Him

A man was riding a motorcycle with his father in the Sapatne village in the Solapur district on Tuesday, when three men objected to his honking. The dispute led the trio to attack the 21-year-old.

Cities | | Updated: December 07, 2017 20:44 IST
Police have arrested an accused named Somnath Lad (File Photo)

Mumbai:  A dispute over honking turned tragic for a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra after three men attacked him and his father Gautam Ohol, leading to the latter's death.

The man was riding a motorcycle with his father in the Sapatne village in the Solapur district on Tuesday, when three men objected to his honking. The dispute led the trio to attack the 21-year-old. When his father tried to stop the three from beating him up, the group started to thrash him as well.

Gautam Ohol and his son were taken to a hospital in Solapur, where Mr Ohol succumbed to his injuries today.

The police have arrested one of the assailants, identified as Somnath Lad. Further probe is on, the police said.

Gautam Oholhonking leads to death

