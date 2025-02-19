Boy, 5, Shot Dead Outside Wedding Venue In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was shot dead outside a marriage hall in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

Gappu Shakya, the victim, was attending the wedding of his maternal aunt in Jaura town along with his family when the incident took place on Tuesday night, said an official.

As he was playing outside Shivhare Dharamshala, the wedding venue, a man on a motorbike shot him and fled, said police sub-inspector Udaybhan Yadav.

The boy died on the way to hospital, he said.

The accused was identified from the CCTV footage and a manhunt was on to nab him, Yadav said, without disclosing his name.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he added.

