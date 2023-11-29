Eight-Year-Old, Teen Shot Dead In West Bank, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

Since the Oct 7 attack on Israel and its ensuing war against Hamas, violence in West Bank has flared

An eight-year-old boy and a teenager were killed by the Israeli army on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that "Adam al-Ghul, eight years old, and Bassem Abu el-Wafa, 15 years old, were killed by bullets from the occupier".

CCTV footage circulating online and on television news shows a boy being struck by a bullet and falling in the street, sending other children fleeing.

Other images show a teenager also being hit by a bullet and falling, then appearing to call for help as more shots hit the ground around him and other people run for cover.

The teenager can be seen struggling on the ground in apparent agony for at least half a minute.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP that the boy and the teen had been on a side street of central Jenin's main thoroughfare, an area theoretically off limits to the Israeli military as it is under the sole control of the Palestinian Authority.

Asked about the deaths by AFP, the army said it was "verifying" the information.

The army added that it had carried out an overnight raid in the Jenin refugee camp in which it "killed two high-ranking terrorists", one of whom was wanted in connection with a pair of attacks that had left Israelis dead or injured.

The Red Crescent reported having provided aid to six Palestinians wounded by gunfire during the raid.

Since the October 7 attack on Israel and its ensuing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, violence in the West Bank has flared, with nearly 240 Palestinians killed by either soldiers or Israeli settlers, according to the health ministry.

Also on Wednesday, the Israeli army arrested a 12-year-old boy in the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

The boy would become the youngest Palestinian prisoner in Israeli detention, with nearly 200 women and males aged 18 or under released in recent days under an agreement pausing fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmud Ghawanmeh, father of Karim Ghawanmeh, told AFP that via his brother, Israeli soldiers had summoned him to bring in his son.

"I thought I would be with him for his interrogation, but the officer told me to go back home," he added, without specifying the accusations against his son.

The Israeli army declined to comment immediately on the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)